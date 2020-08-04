BBNaija2020: Nengi’s Sad Reaction After Ozo Picked Dorathy As His Deputy

Nengi was left totally disappointed as shown by her facial expression after Ozo yesterday picked Dorathy as his deputy head of house.

Recall that Ozo won this week’s Head of House challenge and is now safe from eviction alongside, Dorathy.

Well after winning the challenge, Nengi had thought she would be chosen, but Ozo opted for Dorathy.

However, Nengi, seems not to be pleased after he choose Dorathy as the deputy Head of House. Nengi’s was almost tearing up when the announcement was made.

