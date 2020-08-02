BBNaija2020: “Nengi Thinks It’s A Competition, If I Open My Box She Go Shock” – Dorathy

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy has insinuated that she won’t show off her closet like Nengi because she is not in competition with her or anyone else in the house.

Last night, after Erica discussed with Dorathy about Nengi’s attitude, Dora advised Erica to stop worrying herself over her because she sees her as an attention seeker who always wants to be on the spotlight.

Backing her opinion, Dora recounted the day the guys wore wigs in the house. Dora said the wigs were not enough so she went into her box to bring two more. Nengi followed suit immediately and brought out three wigs.

“Nengi feels it’s a competition but it’s not because if she opens her box, she’ll be shocked by the things she will see”, Dora said.

Watch video below:

https://twitter.com/kiddwayakidney/status/1289733756371128321