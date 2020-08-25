BBNaija2020: Nengi Puts Pillow Between Her And Ozo To Avoid Body Contact Last Night (Video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown current Head of House, Ozo and his deputy, Nengi avoided body contact by putting a pillow in between them in bed.

It happened on their first night as Head of House and deputy, the latter was caught on camera demarcating the HoH bed to avoid physical contact.

In a video that’s now serving rounds on social media, Nengi is seen using a pillow to create a demarcation between herself and Ozo.

Ozo emerged this week’s Head of House after winning the challenge last night and announced Nengi as his Deputy.

The Head of House rule mandates the winner to choose a housemate of the opposite sex as deputy.

Although both housemates are friends and are always seen together in different locations in the house, Nengi had made it clear that she wouldn’t want to date any housemate, not even Ozo.

But the 28-year-old consultant is still trying and working hard to see if she could change her mind.

When Ozo first won the Head of House weeks ago, he chose Dorathy as his Deputy, a decision that stirred reactions among housemates and viewers.

Watch Nengi demarcate the HoH bed below,