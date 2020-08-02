BBNaija2020: “Nengi Isn’t Into You, She Throws Herself At Guys In The House” – Ka3na Advises Ozo

Housemate Ka3na has advised Ozo on his relationship with Nengi and Dorathy.

Their conversation ensued after Dorathy complained to Ka3na about how Ozo still comes back to talk to her about Nengi even after she “rejected” him.

Ka3na then talked to Ozo, advising him to leave Nengi alone, that although she is physically attractive, that she throws herself at guys, and no guy in his right senses would resist her, and that she’s manipulative.

She also said Nengi pulls the guys down and tries to get everyone in her corner, but that it doesn’t work that way.

Ka3na went further to tell Ozo to get himself out of that situation, that he needs to get his prestige back. According to Ka3na, Ozo has to show Nengi that he knows her game and give her a taste of her own medicine.

