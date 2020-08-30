BBNaija2020: “Nengi Is Lying About Bathroom Moment With Kiddwaya” – Ozo Tells Neo

BBNaija housemate, Ozo while discussing with Neo today, accused Nengi of not saying the truth about her bathroom moment with Kiddwaya last night.

Recall that Ozo in Neo’s company, caught his love interest, Nengi zip down with Kiddwaya in the bathroom before last night’s party.

However, when approached by Ozo who was jealous, Nengi said she just needed help to zip her outfit.

Ozo who was not convinced by her explanation told Neo this morning that Nengi was just making up stories about the situation.

According to him, he values trust and that’s the only thing he wants from Nengi in their “ship”.

In his words, “The only thing I want to tell Nengi is there’s nothing I value more in a friendship than trust.

“Forget relationship. It’s better she gives me the true stuff than make up a story and give me bullshit about that situation.”