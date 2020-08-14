BBNaija2020: My Relationship With Erica Will Not End After The Show – Kiddwaya Reveals

Fourteen days after Kiddwaya and Erica became intimate, he has assured their relationship will definitely continue after the show.

The 27-year-old housemate made this known during a conversation with Bright O on August 14.

Bright O had asked if Kiddwaya sees his relationship with Erica going beyond the House to which he responded in the affirmative.

“Yes of course definitely will,” Kiddwaya stressed.

Kidd and Erica had labelled themselves ” friends and special friends” when Ebuka asked if they were into a romantic relationship some weeks back.

Kiddwaya also stated Neo and Vee’s relationship won’t last more than December.