BBNaija2020: “My Late Mom Taught Me Human Compassion, I Can’t Stand Seeing Someone Hurt” – Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Hampson Nengi has talked about her late mother and the values she inculcated in her before she passed on.

Nengi made a painting today where she designed really beautiful flowers which she named “Flora”.

Speaking on her inspiration behind the painting, Nengi said it was in remembrance of her late mother, Flora. Nengi said Flora means flower.

She further noted that her mother was the sweetest woman, who taught her human compassion and how to put others before herself.

She also revealed how her late mom was so young at heart, adding that she would have probably auditioned for BBNaija if she was still alive.