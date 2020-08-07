BBNaija2020: My Kind Of Man Should Have Laycon’s Mind, Kiddwaya’s Body – Erica Opens Up

Erica, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, has revealed the kind of man she would like to settle down with.

Erica disclosed that she wants a man with the kind of mind Laycon has and the body build of her love interest, Kiddwaya.

The 26-year-old BBNaija housemate disclosed this during a conversion with her fellow housemate, Tolani Baj and Vee.

“How I wish my man to have a combination of Laycons mind and Kiddwaya body,” she said

It will be recalled that Erica had disclosed that she can’t date Laycon despite being ‘mentally attracted’ to him.

Despite “making out” with Kiddwaya, Erica had broken up with her love interest.

She, however, recanted on her decision to dump Kiddwaya, stressing that she can’t leave him as long as she sees him all the time in the house.

The BBNaija housemate stated this after they were seen having sex on Sunday night and all loved up at different locations in the house