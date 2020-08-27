BBNaija2020: Moment Nengi Was Caught Staring At Ozo While He Was Sleeping (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Hampson Nengi has caused a stir on social media after a video of her last night starring at fellow housemate, Ozo, while he was fast asleep surfaced online.

The two housemates are sharing same bed this week as head of house and deputy. During the early hours of today, Nengi woke up, stretched herself and then fixed her eyes on the man sleeping next to her for some time before going back to bed.

Some fans opined that she is fighting her emotions for Ozo, and trying hard not to show off her feelings for him, but it’s now evident that she is gradually falling in love with him.

See Video Below & Reactions:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEZKA77D-it/