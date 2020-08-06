BBNaija2020: Moment Kiddwaya Got Jealous As Neo Hugged Erica (Video)

The moment Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya got jealous as Neo hugged Erica tightly has been caught on tape.

The video shows an obvious Kiddwaya getting a bit jealous as Neo shared a hug with Eriica, even though Kiddwaya managed a small grin while watching them hug.

The duo, Erica and Kiddwaya have been loving up in the house lately. They also had some ‘under the sheets’ moments late Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Since the video of the two housemates made it to the internet, the word ‘fingering’ started trending.

Watch Kiddwaya’s jealous face as Neo hugged his love interest, Erica.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDhXuidjTSE/