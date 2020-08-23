BBNaija2020: Massive Jubilation Rocks The House Following Big Brother’s Return From Vacation (Video)

Housemates of the Big Brother Naija lock down season turned the house to a jubilation arena after hearing Biggie’s voice following his return from vacation.

Big Brother return by 2.pm today after embarking on a 6days secret vacation to an undisclosed location, away from the Lockdown house.

Recall, Biggie instructed Kiddwaya to keep his vacation a secret and not to tell housemates about his absence. The secret task was assigned to Head of House, Kiddwaya, to be rewarded on his return if he gets this task right.

During the short vacation, Big Brother communicated to housemates when necessary through the HOH. He returns today at 2pm to set things straight. He promised Kiddwaya a gift if he makes this secret without explaining to the housemates.

Watch housemates priceless reaction below;