BBNaija2020: Laycon Under Spiritual Love Attack – Singer, Teni (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni Akpata has weighed in on the love triangle between Laycon, Kiddwaya and Erica.

Recall that Erica said she is physically attracted to Kiddwaya who she described as her ‘Bestie’ during Sunday live eviction.

Erica also asked Laycon, who also has feelings for her to “keep his distance.”

However, despite insisting he keeps distance from her, Laycon has been seen talking to Erica about his feelings.

Reacting, Teni on her Instagram page in a video prayed for Laycon to be released, adding that Erica has cursed him.

According to ‘the Billionaire’ crooner, Laycon is under spiritual attack.

Teni said: “All these Igbos please leave laycon alone, Erica has cursed him.

“Laycon is under a spiritual love attack and must be released, God please release him.

“Every spirit of mumu inside the head of Laycon be released in Jesus name.”

