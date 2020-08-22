BBNaija2020: “Kiddwaya Should Go To Church And Give Thanks To God For Your Beauty” – TrikyTee Tells Erica (Video)

BBNaija housemate, TrikyTee recently got drunk and gushed over Erica‘s beauty, telling her that Kiddwaya needs to go to Church and do thanksgiving.

In the video, TrikyTee could be seen in a literary “wasted” state as he held strongly to his bottle of beer and ate noodles at the same time, right in the kitchen.

Shortly after, Erica made her way to the kitchen to dish some food for herself and immediately TrikyTee saw her, he began eulogizing her over her beauty.

“An Angel, so beautiful, l know I’m high but it is the truth, you are so beautiful. Kiddwaya should go to church and do thanks giving, go to church and give God some money for you because you are so beautiful, he should” , TrikyTee said

“Thank you…Yeah, he should“, Erica responded amid giggles.

Watch video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CELb0mnDfru/