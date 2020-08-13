#BBNaija2020: KiddWaya Reveals Erica’s Major Concern As Head Of House

Kiddwaya, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, on Thursday said Erica feels some housemates are trying to take advantage of her.

Kiddwaya disclosed this to Biggie during his diary session.

The BBNaija housemate, however, stressed that Erica was doing a good job as the Head of House.

He said: “Erica is doing a good job, but sometimes, she feels that some housemates take her for granted.

“I am here to assist her and won’t overshadow her.

“I believe she is doing great and I’m cool that she reconciled with Lucy.”