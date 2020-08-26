BBNaija2020: Kiddwaya Is Only Person That Matches My Energy – Nengi To Ozo (Video)

Rebecca Hampson, the Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate popularly known as Nengi, has told Ozo that there is nothing going on between her and Kiddwaya.

Nengi said Kiddwaya is only her play partner, with whom she finds the right energy to be with.

Ozo is believed to be madly in love with the Bayelsa-born housemate and monitors her every move with jealousy.

And even though she had made it clear that she wasn’t going to date any housemate, Nengi wants Ozo to understand that Kiddwaya is just a friend.

“Kidd is just like my play partner. Don’t take us seriously at all. He’s the only person that matches my energy. We’re just friends,” she told Ozo during a conversation last night.

Both housemates are currently enjoying the luxury of the Head of House room after Ozo emerged as the leader for the week and picked his love interest, Nengi as Deputy.

Meanwhile, Nengi has been avoiding body contact with her bed mate and has chosen to divide the bed with a pillow.

Watch Video below: