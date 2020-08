Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya, has emerged winner of this week’s Head of House.

The position of HoH is assumed weekly by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by Big Brother.

His immunity gives him immunity from eviction this week alongside his deputy whom he is yet to name.

He now has 20 minutes to pick a deputy head of house of who will share the Head of house lounge with him.

Aside him and who ever he picks as deputy, all other housemates are up for this week’s eviction.