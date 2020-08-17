BBNaija2020: Kiddwaya Chooses Tolanibaj As Deputy, Biggie Reveals New Privileges For Them

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has picked Tolanibaj as his deputy after emerging winner of this week’s Head of House.

The position of HOH is assumed weekly by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by Big Brother. Kiddwaya’s position gives him immunity from eviction this week alongside Tolanibaj, they also have exclusive access to the HOH lounge.

Biggie also announced that the HoH and DHoH have new privileges. They can each bring one guest into the lounge, but their guest cannot sleep there.

Kiddwaya picked Erica as his guest, while Tolani picked Prince as her guest.

Aside Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj, all other housemates are up for this week’s eviction.