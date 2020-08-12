BBNaija2020: “Keep Your Distance From Me”- BBNaija Housemate, Dorathy Warns Ozo

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate Dorathy, has warned Ozo to keep his distance from her during their time in the house.

This might come as a surprise to many who actually felt the pair could go all the way with their friendship in the ongoing show.

Things have taken a bit of twist and turn in their friendship in recent times. Earlier in the day, during a fight, Ozo went to console Vee leaving Dorathy alone.

The act was seen by many as him showing that his loyalty doesn’t stay with her based on the fact that they are just friends.

Dorathy, on her on part has now ordered Ozo to maintain his distance from her during their duration in the house.

Dora to Ozo: "It's not about you, it's about me. Just keep your distance" God bless you Dorathy for refusing to be played as 2nd Best. #BBNaijia#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/gsYUAWOQKJ — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) August 11, 2020

@Trisha47949053: Ahan which kind nonsense be this which one is second best,she’s supposed to be his friend.FRIEND o the way she’s acting just shows she has feelings.nawa o

@scarlett_talker: I don’t think Dorathy is being childish and here’s why. You have a friend and you notice that this ur friend keeps making decisions that are hurting him, u try to let him see but he doesn’t and then because of that, u see urself talking about the situation and getting up in it. At dat point, you wud definitely need to pull urself out and let them mke d decisions on their own. Dora has been caught up btw Ozo n Nengi fr long, has talked to Ozo bout it but nothing’s changed. It just looks like she came with Ozo. Let her try to focus on wt she came 4.

@AsyDarlyn: Abeg it’s Dora that lost Ozo. I won’t leave my male bestie even if he’s dating an “ogbanje”Face with rolling eyes That’s my friend and I’d respect his love life. Ozo Abeg free Dora, OZONE friendship go make sense pass, in/out of the house . We move.

@iamusman4real: The problem is actually Ozo….He has refused to make things clear…Abi you wan marry their two?