BBNaija2020: Ka3na Had A Lot Of Negative Energy, Her Food Tastes Bad And I’m Glad She Left “- Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates, Brighto and Tolanibaj discuss Ka3na, who is the first evicted housemate in this year’s Big Brother show.

Tolanibaj says Ka3na had a lot of negative energy while in the Big Brother’s house and that she’s glad Ka3na left because it would have been difficult to live with her.

Brighto agrees with Tolanibaj and says other Housemates were indebted to Ka3na because she cooked for the house and therefore they kept quiet even when she did something wrong

Brighto says Ka3na was actually generous initially but started changing, while Tolanibaj references her fight with Ka3na,as she reveals she was uncomfortable eating her food because she was extra about the food and making sure the housemates ate it all.

Brighto and Tolanibaj while having the pillow talk, says Ka3na’s food tasted very bad.