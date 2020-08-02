BBNaija2020: Ka3na And Lilo Evicted From Show

It’s a double eviction night… On Sunday, August 2 2020, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Ka3na and Lilo and as the first set of housemates to exit the house.

Their exit comes after spending a total of fourteen days in the house.

The 4 housemates who had the least votes are Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na. The housemates were granted the opportunity to choose who would be sent home today.

The HoH hard veto power if there was a tie…

All housemates were initially up for eviction excluding Lucy and Prince by the virtue of being Head of House and Deputy Head of House.

Ka3na

Kate “Ka3na” Jones (26) is an entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world. She also believes she will make the perfect Housemate because she is ready to do all it takes to compete and win Big Brother Naija season 5.

Lilo

Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba (23) is a dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria. Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace”.