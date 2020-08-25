BBNaija2020: “Ka3na And I Only Kissed Aggressively Under The Sheets” – Praise Reveals (Video)

Recently evicted Big brother Naija lockdown housemate, Praise has addressed the Ka3na situation by saying they only kissed aggressively under the sheets and never had s3x.

Few weeks into the reality TV show, social media was agog after videos of the pair moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets, surfaced online.

After leaving the house, Ka3na in an interview, denied reports that they had s3x and stated that they only “cuddled aggressively”.

Well, Praise is also stating that what happened under the sheets between them was aggressive kissing. In an interview with Ebuka, he said;

”Nothing happened for sure. We cuddled and we kissed and it was very aggressive. It was looking like we were eating into each other but that was it. It was aggressive” he said.

Watch The Video From His Interview Below;

What do you think happened between #BBPraise and #BBKa3na? Who does he predict will win season 5 of #BBNaija? Get an EXCLUSIVE look! — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 25, 2020