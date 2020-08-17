BBNaija2020: It’s Such A Shame “Good Girls” Like Kaisha Are Not In Fashion Anymore – Filmmaker, Ayo Shonaiya

Nigerian Lawyer and filmmaker, Ayo Shonaiya has wished big brother Naija housemate, Kaisha best of luck moving forward.

Taking to his Twitter account shortly after Kaisha’s disqualification, he said that most Nigerians on social media are obsessed with “hot girls”.

According to him, “good girls” like Kaisha are not in fashion anymore and it’s a shame.

“It’s such a shame “good girls” like Kaisha are not in fashion anymore. Most Naija social media obsessed with “hot girls” in this day and age. Best of luck Kaisha. You’ve done well #bbnaija” he tweeted.

Kaisha was evicted yesterday, August 17th, after being voted out by 11 of her fellow housemates.