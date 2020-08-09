BBNaija2020: “I’m Not Sure If I Have Feelings For Erica” – Kiddwaya Tells Ebuka

Big Brother Naija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has finally aired his opinion on how he truly feels about Erica.

Speaking after the live eviction show which saw Tochi and Eric leave the house, Kiddwaya said he isn’t sure if he has caught feelings for Erica.

According to him, he only loves her smile and her vibes. He also noted that she is a lively person with a lively and lovable personality, but he isn’t sure if he is ready to take the friendship to the next level.

However, he concluded his speech by saying Erica will be the first to know if he finally falls in love with her.