BBNaija2020: I’m Not Here To Have Girlfriend, Just Flirting – Kiddwaya Tells Nengi (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has disclosed that he did not come to the reality show to have a girlfriend.

He made this known while having a conversation with fellow housemate, Nengi.

In their conversation last night, Nengi said she don’t want to stand in the way between Kidd and other female housemates.

Nengi said her closeness to Kidd was causing tension in the house saying, “I know I’m the problem and I can always step back.”

Kiddwaya then told Nnegi that he does not want to go into deep relationships in the house but just to flirt.

According to him, “If we get in too deep, anything I do will hurt her,” [referring to Erica)

“if I sit and talk to you, WATHONI or flirt with you. I’m just a nice guy who’s flirtatious.

“I’m not trying to have a girlfriend or anything serious.”

Watch the video below: