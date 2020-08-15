BBNaija2020: I’m Not Here For A Man Like You – Wathoni Blasts Erica

BBNaija housemates, Erica and Wathoni had a fight on Friday night. The fight began after Wathoni indirectly said that Kiddwaya never chased any girl in the house.

This comes after Erica said she does not chase guys. This got Erica pissed as she asked Wathoni why she threw a shade at her in front of the housemates.

Wathoni said: “I’m not here to have a man, I’m here for the money

“I don’t give a fu*ck about Kiddwaya and we should not be having this conversation.

“I would not have an issue with you because of a man. Behave yourself and respect yourself.

“I don’t have time for all of that but here for meaningful friendships.

“It’s nothing serious, it’s all fun and games.

“I was not throwing shade at you but it was what I felt. I would not belittle myself for that nonsense.”