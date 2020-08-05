BBNaija2020: “I’m Not A Stealer Of Man, Na Them Dey Rush Me” – Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Hampson Nengi recently stated that she is not a ‘stealer of man’.

The curvy housemate revealed this during a conversation with Laycon and Trikytee where she discussed about the gossips going on about her.

Triky tee stepped in to tell her that some people feel she is trying to snatch another person’s man away, and in her reaction, Nengi said she’s not a stealer of man.

Nengi explained that she has no time to be snatching anybody’s man, and if any man clinges to her, then it’s because the person is interested in her. She further stated that it is the men who rush her, and not otherwise.

Watch the video below;