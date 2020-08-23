BBNaija2020: “I’m No Longer Interested In This Relationship” – Neo Explodes Over Fight With Vee

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo on Saturday night, got very mad at his love interest, Vee over food, and he vowed to end their relationship.

After the Saturday night party, Ozo approached Neo to settle the fight with Vee. However, during the discussion, Neo flared up and said he is no longer interested in the relationship.

“I don’t have any other focus aside from the fans that brought me here and I’ll keep it that way henceforth. I don’t have the energy for someone to be feeling so important. The reason for the fight is so dumb, about food.

“I tried to hustle food for her to eat since she had stomach pains but then Brighto made Semo instead of Poundo Yam and that’s how she got angry. Sometimes I think if Vee is a 5year old.

“I was awake the whole night checking on her to know if she’s not in pain. I put her in front and let her know I’ll look out for her. I’m not doing again henceforth, she does not know the kind of person I am”, Neo told Ozo.