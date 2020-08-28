BBNaija2020: ‘I’m My Son’s Mother, Father’ – Wathoni Open Up On Giving Birth As Virgin

BBNaija housemate, Wathoni, has disclosed that the child she bore as an undergraduate bears her surname. Wathoni said this on Thursday during her wager task, which was a tribute to her 5-year-old son.

The mother of one, who revealed she got pregnant without penetration, said she gave the child her father’s surname because she is both his mother and father.

She also said she gave birth as a virgin after the incident.

“My son is my hero, I love him so much In fact, I do not allow people to beat him. We do everything together, from Yoga to taking pictures.

“He bears my surname, Anyasi, because I’m his mother and father. He is my shining star.”