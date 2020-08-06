BBNaija2020: I’m Homeless, Please Let Me Stay Longer – Lucy Begs Biggie

Lucy, a Big Brother Naija housemate, has begged viewers and Biggie to allow her stay longer in the house.

Lucy, speaking to Prince on Thursday said she is homeless presently as her landlord asked her to move out at the end of August.

She, therefore, appealed to viewers to help her stay longer in the show to at least be rewarded with money for house rent.

“Currently, I’m homeless because my landlord asked me to move out at the end of August

“So Big brother house is my house but when I leave this house, I will start looking for another one hopefully but my things are presently with my friend.

“So Biggie please I cannot be kicked out so soon. Let me make at least N1m to for house rent in a nice area in Lagos.

“Island is not for me, just the mainland,” Lucy told Prince.

Recall Lucy had told housemates that she sold ‘Boli‘ roasted plantain in Abuja during her NYSC.

She is an orphan who was raised by her uncle after she lost her mum at 13 and her dad at 4years old.

Meanwhile, all housemates are up for possible eviction this week except Ozo and Dorathy.