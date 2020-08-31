BBNaija2020: ‘I’m Disappointed’ – Vee Speaks On Tolanibaj’s Feelings For Neo

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Vee has expressed disappointment at Tolanibaj’s intention for her lover, Neo.

Erica on Sunday, during live eviction, revealed that Tolanibaj told her she is interested in Neo.

Vee speaking with Nengi and Ozo in the Head of House (HOH) room said she was disappointed to hear that Tolanibaj had intentions for Neo.

According to her, Tolanibaj referred to her as a sister, but behind her, wanted her man (Neo).

“I expected Tolanibaj’s eviction as well as mine and any other housemate.

“Most housemates that went home today have not been up as much as Trikytee and they went home.

Things are crazy, Tolanibaj keeps calling me my sister but was looking at my man.

“I wish I knew earlier about this Tolanibaj situation, she could have not told Erica.”