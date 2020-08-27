BBNaija2020: I’m Always Unlucky With Teammates, Nengi Made Us Lose – Prince Tells Tolanibaj

BBNaija housemate, Prince has expressed sadness over being paired with Nengi for the Pepsi challenge.

Nengi and Prince were paired to perform a song from Tiwa savage.

However, they forgot their lyrics and their presentation was not coordinated on stage.

At the end of the task, Ozo and Trikytee emerged winners and won N1m cash each, with an all expense paid trip to Dubai.

On the other hand, Prince and Nengi won an all expense paid trip to the One Africa Music Fest, Dubai for winning the puzzle task.

Prince, who was disappointed about not winning the N1million cash prize told Tolanibaj that Nengi is to blame for the lapses in the presentation.

According to him, they lost because Nengi failed to sing her part of the song and forgot the choreography on stage.

He told Tolanibaj that he is always unlucky with teammates and has not won anything from team challenges in BBNaija house.

Prince said: “I’ve been close every time to winning and now Trikytee and Ozo won.