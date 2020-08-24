BBNaija2020: “If I See Ebuka In Real Life, I Will Tell Him He Is Wicked” – Trickytee Blows Hot (Video)

Following tonight’s episode of the BBNaija eviction show which saw Praise leave the house, Trickytee has expressed his feelings towards BBNaija host, Ebuka.

Trickytee was among the four housemates nominated for eviction tonight, but he luckily escaped eviction from the Lockdown house.

He however, expressed his displeasure towards the suspense filled drama tonight. According to Tricky, Ebuka looked at him closely and he thought he was going to be evicted from the show.

During a brief discussion with Wathoni, Tricky said if he sees Ebuka in person, he will confront him and tell him how wicked he is.

Watch the video below;