BBNaija2020: “If I Put Pressure On Erica, It Will Enter” – Laycon Says (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Laycon has said that he’s not going to relent on his quest to conquer Erica’s heart.

He made this known in a recent conversation he had with his fellow housemates – Brighto and Praise.

According to him, he believes that if he continues to add more pressure in his bid to win Erica’s heart, then it would “enter” one day.

Speaking with Brighto and Praise about the love triangle he’s currently in, he said that there are things Erica has said to him during their recent conversations that made him believe he still has a chance with her if only he applies more pressure.

Brighto and Praise however had a different perspective on the issue as they both told Laycon that Erica is already drawn to Kiddwaya.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDvHJ9pjdXn/