BBNaija2020: “I Want You To Be Focused, This Is A Game” – Neo Advises Laycon About Erica (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo has advised fellow housemate, Laycon, over his situationship with his love interest, Erica.

Neo gave the rapper his advice after the Head of House challenge yesterday.

Neo advised the singer to recall Ebuka’s conversation one Sunday.

Recall that when asked about the love triangle, Erica had said Laycon was her friend while Kiddwaya was her ‘special friend.’

It should also be recalled that after winning the Head of House challenge on Monday, Erica confronted Laycon to discuss his feelings.

However, Laycon told Erica that they would discuss later as he doesn’t want his opinions to affect her choice of Deputy Head of House.

Reacting to the situation, Neo advised Laycon to always hang around people and never be alone to avoid thinking too much about the whole “situationship”.

Neo said, “Access the situation from Sunday to now. She had made her decision already.

“I want you to be focused, this is a game. You are a people’s person and you can always talk to me.

“Never be alone, always hang around people, especially those that like you.”

