BBNaija2020: “I Think I Have A Girlfriend Outside The House” – Laycon Tells Tolanibaj

Big brother Naija housemate, Laycon has revealed he has a girlfriend outside the house.

He disclosed this to Tolanibaj this morning while having a conversation with her in the garden. They were talking about people they miss on the outside and laycon said; “I did voicenote for my girlfriend outside”

Tolanibaj replied; “Pause. I keep forgetting you have a girlfriend outside.” Do you have a real girlfriend outside? she asked.

Laycon replied; I think so.

Watch the video below…

https://twitter.com/urfavouriteVive/status/1295640086772617222

