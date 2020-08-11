BBNaija2020: I Nominated Kaisha For Eviction Because She Has Nothing To Offer – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tessers Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya has been dragged on social media for painting Kaisha in a bad light.

On Sunday night, Kiddwaya nominated Kaisha for eviction from the house but she luckily survived the nomination which saw Eric and Tochi leave the house.

This is coming barely two days after Kiddwaya was defamed by Big Brother Naija organizers who later apologized to him.

When asked by Big Brother in his diary session today, why he nominated Kaisha for eviction, Kiddwaya replied that Kaisha had nothing to offer and deserved to be evicted from the show.

His statement has sparked outrage on social media as fans of Kaisha felt he was belittling their fave by saying she has nothing to offer in the house.

Some dragged him saying he also has nothing to offer than flirting with ladies in the house and should respect Kaisha for her contribution so far.