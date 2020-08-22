BBNaija2020: I Know You Have Feelings For Me – Erica Tells Brighto

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ngozi Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica, has said that she is convinced that a fellow housemate, Brighto has feelings for her.

Erica is currently having a rather fun relationship with fellow housemate and billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya and Erica’s relationship seems to be limited to sex and constant cuddling as the Benue-born housemate had made it publicly clear that he has no feelings for her.

And for this reason, it seems 26-year-old Erica is open to relationships with other housemates.

The Abia-born housemate told Brighto on Wednesday that she knew he had feelings for her.

Erica said, “Brighto I had a dream about you. In the dream you were telling me that you have feelings for me.

“I knew it. I knew it. I know you are trying to hide it but I see the way you look at me. I’m serious.

“I see the way you look at me. I see the way Brighto looks at me.”