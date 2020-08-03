BBNaija2020: “I Have Feelings For You” – Laycon Tells Erica

Is another ship ready to sail? Big Brother Naija contestant Laycon has told his fellow housemate Erica about his feelings for her.

He pulled her aside after the eviction of Lilo and Ka3na and told her his mind. In his words, “I’ll feel bad if I went home today and I never told you this”.

She replied him saying she likes him also, but she likes Kiddywaya at the same time. According to her, she likes them both for different things. She said she likes Laycon for the mental connection they have and that Kiddywaya’s attraction is just physical.

Erica asked him why he likes her and he replied saying “when i like you, I like you not because I expect you to like me back but because I think you’re likeable.

