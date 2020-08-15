BBNaija2020: “I Feel Very Stupid For Doing Anything With You” – Kiddwaya And Erica fight Over Wathoni (Video)

Big Brother Naija lovebirds, Kiddwaya and Wathoni had a serious argument at the HOH lounge over fellow housemate, Wathoni.

The drama started after Wathoni mentioned that it is not in her nature to chase after guys. Erica stepped in saying it is not in her nature to chase after guys too.

Wathoni then turned to Kiddwaya and asked him if he has ever chased any girl in the house, and Kiddwaya said No.

His response made Erica flare up as she saw it as ‘disrespectful’, especially since she already mentioned she doesn’t chase guys and everyone knows she has been paired with Kiddwaya in the house.

She told Kidd at the HOH lounge that she feels really stupid for doing something with him, because he never supports her in public.

