BBNaija2020: I Enjoyed Making Out With You – Erica Tells Kiddwaya (Video)

Erica, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, has confirmed engaging in a sexual activity with Kiddwaya.

She, however, did not give explicit details of what happened under the duvet.

Erica made the confirmation on Wednesday night during a conversation with Kiddwaya.

The two lovers were seen by viewers on Sunday night under the duvet having sex.

However, Erica speaking to Kiddwaya told him she enjoyed making out with him but wants all that to come to an end.

“Making out with you was unplanned and I liked it but we should just go back to how we were. Just friends,” she said.

ERICA: Your actions will definitely bring drama. Making out with you was unplanned, but I liked it. For me it’s not about emotions, I’d rather just go back to the way we were like “guys”

KIDD: So lets just keep our friendship. Everything will stay the same apart from….#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/EziaHzVAZ7 — DRACONIS (@la_ghivver) August 5, 2020