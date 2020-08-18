BBNaija2020: I Don’t Want To Have S3x On National TV – Prince Tells Tolanibaj (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Prince has revealed that he doesn’t want to have s3x on National TV in a conversation with his love interest Tolanibaj.
Explaining why he is holding back his emotions in their “romantic” relationship, Prince said;
“I enjoy kisses and cuddles but I am holding back from expressing more because I don’t want us to get to a point where we cannot control our emotions and have sex on national television.”
Tolanibaj also agreed by saying she has been warned about it.
Here is the video;
Prince to Tolanibaj: I'll never have sex on national tv #BBNaija #BBNaijia2020 #bbnaijialockdown pic.twitter.com/fnok6F6NvJ
— Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 18, 2020