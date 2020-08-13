B#BNaija2020: I Don’t Mind Having S*x On National TV – Nengi Tells Ozo

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Nengi, has disclosed that she doesn’t mind getting intimate in the reality show despite the camera.

Nengi made this known during a conversation with Ozo. She said that viewers and housemates will always talk so she does not care if she has sex on national television.

Ozo asked: “Will you care about public if you do it (sex) on national tv?”

Nengi responding said: “No I will face dem if it happens, they will still talk about other things.”

The female housemate had earlier complained that condoms in the house are reducing faster.

The first housemates caught getting intimate in this Lockdown edition were Praise and Ka3na who were not even into any serious relationships.