#BBNaija2020: I Am Sorry For Insulting You – Erica Begs Lucy (Video)

BBNaija housemates, Erica has reconciled with Lucy after they engaged in a heated argument yesterday night.

Recall that the duo fought yesterday after Lucy made a statement and Erica asked her to explain it to her understanding.

Erica said that Lucy had been subbing her in the house but she decided to be quiet about it.

The Head of House dared Lucy to say things to her face if she has the balls to.

This is not the first time Lucy will have a face-off with housemates in the show.

However, the duo have finally resolved their differences as they seen at the dining apologizing to each other.

Watch the video below:

  • /

