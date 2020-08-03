BBNaija2020: “I Am Coming To Play A New Game” – Eric Tells Housemates (Video)

Eric, who survived Sunday’s live BBNiaja eviction show, has stated that he is coming to play a whole new game. He made this known while discussing with fellow housemates.

Recall that Eric alongside Praise, Lilo and ka3na scored the least votes from fans. However, the housemates got the opportunity to decide who would be sent home out of the four housemates with the lowest votes.

At the end of the selection, Ka3na and Lilo got the highest nomination from housemates. Eric couldn’t stand to watch Lilo leave the BBNaija house.

While discussing his feelings to his fellow housemates, Eric admitted he misses Lilo but they should watch out for him because he is about to play a whole new game.

Watch video below: