BBNaija2020: How Viewers Voted For The Housemates

Following Praise’s eviction from BBNaija 2020 ‘Lockdown’ house, details of how Nigerians voted for the live eviction have emerged.

Praise was evicted during the Sunday night eviction show after the housemates voted him out of the show. Vee, Trikytee, Wathoni and Praise were the least voted housemates.

This week, all housemates were up for eviction excluding Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj. As head of house and deputy, the duo got to enjoy immunity from eviction.

Brighto had the highest vote, while Praise had the least vote this week.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for the housemates:

Brighto -3.86

Prince-3.84

Trikytee -3.58

Wathoni -3.25

Vee- 2.79

Praise -1.65