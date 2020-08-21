#BBNaija2020: How Social Media Helped Me Find My Dad – Erica (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, has revealed something interesting about her personal life and how she found her dad with the help of social media.

She shared her story during her diary session with Wathoni who acted as her Big Brother for today, in absence of Biggie. Erica was asked to tell a personal story and how it made her feel.

According to her, someone contacted her on Instagram saying they have same surname and look alike, and that she would like to meet up with her when she comes to Nigeria.

Erica explained how she thought she was meeting just a random Instagram friend, but ended up finding out that the person’s father is her dad’s nephew.

Watch the video below;

