#BBNaija2020: How Nigerians Voted For BBNaija Housemates

The result from the voting this week led to the exit of Ka3na and Lilo.

According to result posted after the show, the bottom 9 housemates comprise of Vee, Tolanibaj, Tochi, Kaisha, Trikytee, Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na.

See the result below;

Their exit comes after spending a total of fourteen days in the house. All housemates were initially up for eviction excluding Lucy and Prince by the virtue of being Head of House and Deputy Head of House.