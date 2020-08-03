BBNaija2020: How I Helped Nengi To Be Selected For BBNaija – Rico Swavey

BBNaija reality star, Rico Swavey has opened up on how he helped Lockdown housemate, Nengi to enter the BBNaija house.

Rico Swavey disclosed that Nengi sent him a DM in 2018 via Instagram and asked for how to auditioning for the BBNaija.

Rico said that he started to mentor Nengi until she succeeded to be selected as one of the 2020 Lockdown housemates.

He went on to disclose that he will support Nengi till the end of the show.

“In 2018 a fan sent me a DM on Instagram telling me she will like to audition for #BBNaija “Since then I have been mentoring her .. “She tried in 2019 but wasn’t picked. “This year she succeeded…. I’m going to support her till the end. That fan is NENGI.”, he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/iamricoswavey/status/1289613251748167680