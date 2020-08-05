BBNaija2020: How I Feel About Erica And Kiddwaya’s Romance – Laycon Opens Up

Laycon, one of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates, has expressed his dissatisfaction about the relationship between Erica and Kiddwaya.

In the past few days, Erica and Kiddwaya have become lovers in the ‘Lockdown’ edition of BBNaija.

It will be recalled that both housemates were seen having sex under the duvet on Sunday night.

However, on Tuesday night during a conversation with Erica, Laycon said he feels awkward whenever she (Erica) and Kiddwaya are being romantic in the house.

According to him, “I feel some type of way whenever I see both of you.

“I feel awkward anytime you do stuffs with Kiddwaya.”

He added that one of his priorities is to make her happy and comfortable even if she chose to be with Kiddwaya.

Erica, in response, promised not to rub her relationship with Kiddwaya in Laycon’s face.

Recall that Laycon had told Erica he has feelings and cares for her.