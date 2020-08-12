BBNaija2020: How 16 Housemates Won N3 Million On Day 23

A total of N3 million has been splashed on the remaining 16 Housemates after they won a Guinness sponsored game.

The 16 Housemates won the cash prize after the two groups in the house, Blue Team and Black Team, carried out the task with confidence and guts.

The Tuesday night game had two different games, Guinness Smooth Task and Guinness Smooth Hunt and the two teams under the names Team Hops and Team Barley performed to expectations.

After the game, Biggie announced Team Hops won the photography session and was awarded a cash prize of N1,000,000 while Team Barley won the Games session and got N2,000,000!

Here’s how the housemates were grouped

Team Barley (Blue Team)

Lucy, Erica, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Trikytee, Vee, Laycon, and Kaisha.

Team Hops (Black Team)

Praise, Dorathy, Ozo, Neo, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Prince, and Nengi.